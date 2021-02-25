Previous
Bridge... by ingrid01
Photo 2412

Bridge...

A friend wanted to go out, but because we didn't have a lot of time and because temperatures are rising and today was already a hot day (33C/91F) we explored the mall by the opera house. They have all fancy and super expensive shops.

From the road you can also see a fancy pedestrian bridge. I was looking for it and we found it... As I expected it was really cool and I happily took a photo with my phone for this weeks FOR2021 theme!

We expected more shops on the other side, but a guard stopped us because there are offices only there.

25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg.
incredible architecture and great leading lines
February 25th, 2021  
