Bridge...

A friend wanted to go out, but because we didn't have a lot of time and because temperatures are rising and today was already a hot day (33C/91F) we explored the mall by the opera house. They have all fancy and super expensive shops.



From the road you can also see a fancy pedestrian bridge. I was looking for it and we found it... As I expected it was really cool and I happily took a photo with my phone for this weeks FOR2021 theme!



We expected more shops on the other side, but a guard stopped us because there are offices only there.



