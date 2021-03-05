Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2420
Blue flower...
Actually this morning it was white, but I put it in blue food dye. Within 2 hours it looked like this. I really liked how the borders have a stronger color.
Anyway playing in my light box I first used the mirror, but found the reflection too strong. Aluminum foil gave me this cool effect.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2423
photos
49
followers
51
following
663% complete
View this month »
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
Latest from all albums
1
2416
2
2417
2418
3
2419
2420
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th March 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
rainbow2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close