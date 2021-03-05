Previous
Blue flower... by ingrid01
Photo 2420

Blue flower...

Actually this morning it was white, but I put it in blue food dye. Within 2 hours it looked like this. I really liked how the borders have a stronger color.

Anyway playing in my light box I first used the mirror, but found the reflection too strong. Aluminum foil gave me this cool effect.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
