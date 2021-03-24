Previous
Measuring... by ingrid01
Measuring...

Meten is weten (measuring is knowing) is one of the favorite sayings of my dad. And maybe that's why I have a few measuring tapes/tape measures laying around...
24th March 2021

Ingrid

Monique ace
With 3 engineers in my family; that’s a favourite saying “ Meten is Weten” 💪
Leuke foto !
March 24th, 2021  
