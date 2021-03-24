Sign up
Photo 2439
Meten is weten (measuring is knowing) is one of the favorite sayings of my dad. And maybe that's why I have a few measuring tapes/tape measures laying around...
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
yellow
sewing
tape
crafts
measuring
rainbow2021
Monique
ace
With 3 engineers in my family; that’s a favourite saying “ Meten is Weten” 💪
Leuke foto !
March 24th, 2021
Leuke foto !