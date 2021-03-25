Previous
Green thread by ingrid01
Photo 2440

Green thread

Last year when just the grocery stores were open I finished all my old thread. So these are new, but I have no idea why I bought more than 1 green... (not in the same trip though... my mind must be going)

Again taken on a mirror in my light box.
25th March 2021

Ingrid

Casablanca ace
What beautiful rich colours
March 25th, 2021  
