Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2548
Rehearsal #2 - Nadya
The second day we could attend the rehearsal, I brought another lens. It was sunny (some kids were a little sun burnt), and the combination with my other lens made my photos a whole lot better...
It was rehearsal and that meant going over a short section several times. This gave me the opportunity to catch this move :)
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2619
photos
65
followers
70
following
698% complete
View this month »
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
Latest from all albums
2544
2545
2546
32
33
2547
2548
34
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
10th July 2021 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rehearsal
,
genesis
,
dci
,
drum corps
,
drum & bugle corps
,
front ensemble
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close