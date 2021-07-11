Previous
Rehearsal #2 - Nadya by ingrid01
Photo 2548

Rehearsal #2 - Nadya

The second day we could attend the rehearsal, I brought another lens. It was sunny (some kids were a little sun burnt), and the combination with my other lens made my photos a whole lot better...

It was rehearsal and that meant going over a short section several times. This gave me the opportunity to catch this move :)
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Ingrid

Photo Details

