A (big) gosling by ingrid01
Photo 2552

A (big) gosling

When feeding the ducks with old bread in the Netherlands close to where our son Demyan lives now, we saw a goose family with 7 goslings.
They were super cute.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Casablanca ace
Fabulous shot. Love the droplets on the feathers!
August 9th, 2021  
