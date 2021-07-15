Sign up
Photo 2552
A (big) gosling
When feeding the ducks with old bread in the Netherlands close to where our son Demyan lives now, we saw a goose family with 7 goslings.
They were super cute.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
gosling
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous shot. Love the droplets on the feathers!
August 9th, 2021
