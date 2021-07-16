Previous
Skaters by ingrid01
Photo 2553

Skaters

We visited friends in Utrecht and they had enough bicycles for all of us (8 in total - 2 families of 4) to go to the center and have dinner.

On our way back we had to stop because the road was full of skaters. Apparently they organize this often. It was fun to see.
16th July 2021

Ingrid

