Birthday by ingrid01
Photo 2554

Birthday

My husband had is birthday and didn't really want any fuss. But I bought him some of his favorite crisps and beers and added some balloons.
This is in the apartment of our son. Fortunately my husband still got a birthday feeling!

Oh and of course we had a good cake!
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Lou Ann ace
Perfect! Men don’t like much of a fuss!
August 10th, 2021  
