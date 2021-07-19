Previous
Flooded by ingrid01
Flooded

You might have seen/heard that Belgium, Germany and the South of the Netherlands got hit by a big storm that flooded many cities and caused quite a few fatalities (not in the Netherlands).

This is the river Meuse / Maas close to where my parents live a few days after the disaster. They live a little more up north and didn't have any problems, although the water was really high.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Lou Ann ace
This is a lovely image. Beautiful reflections. I’m so glad your parents live in a higher elevation.
August 10th, 2021  
