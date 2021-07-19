Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2556
Flooded
You might have seen/heard that Belgium, Germany and the South of the Netherlands got hit by a big storm that flooded many cities and caused quite a few fatalities (not in the Netherlands).
This is the river Meuse / Maas close to where my parents live a few days after the disaster. They live a little more up north and didn't have any problems, although the water was really high.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2629
photos
65
followers
70
following
700% complete
View this month »
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
Latest from all albums
2551
35
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th July 2021 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
trees
,
river
,
meuse
Lou Ann
ace
This is a lovely image. Beautiful reflections. I’m so glad your parents live in a higher elevation.
August 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close