Photo 2559
Water tower, Scheveningen
The next day Norbert and I visited friends who live in Scheveningen. The weather was beautiful and they live close to the beach, so we went for a walk.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2635
photos
65
followers
70
following
701% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st July 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
water tower
