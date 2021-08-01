Viewpoint

We are already more than half way through August, but I have just decided what to do:



the AYWMC 30 days of composition.



This is the first for "viewpoint", taken in the Netherlands. I had to go really low under this flower in order to get the sky as a background.



Due to returning from our trip I'm still behind and did not take photos for this project this months yet. I was too busy (working on the holiday pictures, getting a new battery for my car, arranging Yelena's vaccination, finishing the printed calendar for the PTA/school and of course watching Nadya!)