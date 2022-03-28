Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2797
Cut tomato
A whole tomato featured in my calendar already, so because I didn't have any chillies, the only option was to cut it...
30 photos later, this 'flower' worked best.
Thank you all for the fav's and comments on the purple and pink pencils!
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2936
photos
78
followers
82
following
766% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
28th March 2022 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
pieces
,
tomato
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
