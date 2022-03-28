Previous
Cut tomato by ingrid01
Cut tomato

A whole tomato featured in my calendar already, so because I didn't have any chillies, the only option was to cut it...
30 photos later, this 'flower' worked best.

Thank you all for the fav's and comments on the purple and pink pencils!
28th March 2022

Ingrid

Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
