Another winner...

Here you can see the camera-car and a camel with its jockey robot. On the first day I was there, there was one race after another. I think they did about 10 to 15 rounds.
On the second day there were only 6 rounds.
This photo was taken on my first day.

According to several internet sources children as young as 4 were used as jockeys. However the use of children under the age of 15 was banned in 2002 in the UAE and other countries followed. The Emir of Qatar, banned child jockeys in 2005 and directed that, by 2007, all camel races would be have robotic jockeys.
The first robot jockeys were Swiss products, but due to their high cost and weight (about 15 kilos), they were replaced by locally made ones which weigh about 2 to 3 kg.
This is a wikipedia link with some more info. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robot_jockey

Also, I love to take photos, but wouldn't sit where the guy is on the race track...

I thought quite some time about posting this photo because of the foam around the camel's head. Some of the race camels, but definitely not all, have that. I think this camel is fine. And seeing how the camels are cared for I do not feel sorry for them, because I know, unfortunately, there are a lot of other animals worse off.
Susan Wakely ace
Great action shot. I was going to ask about the foaming at the mouth.
April 4th, 2022  
Maggiej
Looks dangerous
April 4th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab shot and very interesting to learn all the background. I guess racing animals can be traced back for millennia
April 4th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Thank you for the explanation. Still the camel looks completely exhausted. This is the first time I learnt about robot jockeys and I think this is unfair for the camel. Still, like you said, there are animals that might be worse off. Beautiful action shot and I wouldn't take that man with the camera's place.
April 4th, 2022  
