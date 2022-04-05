After the winners...

Another photo with lots to see...

After the winners made it to the finish, the cars start turning and make their way as fast as possible towards the field where the helpers are already taking care of the athletes.



I'm always really surprised how they drive without any accidents... Actually this driving style is similar to what you can do driving in Oman. There are beautiful roads and cameras everywhere, but the only important rule is to stop for a red traffic light. If you fail to do so you will be put in prison for 1 night. So everybody stios for red. Speeding fines are cheap and all other signs seem to be just a suggestion :)



Anyway, after the turning cars you can see the row with prize-cars.

In the watch tower are two more men with cameras and on the watch tower are two pictures of the sultans. It is probably too small to see, but on the left is the current sultan, Sultan Haitham. On the right is Sultan Qaboos, who passed away in January 2020.

