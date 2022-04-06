They are coming!

The racetrack is not a loop. It starts somewhere far away and the finish is just after the flags. On the left in the background you can see the stands (where my previous photos were taken from). In front of the stands is a place where musicians were sitting on the last day of the races. Those musicians played the national anthem at the beginning and at the end.
The black thing is a huge screen on which they show the race (handy, because from the stands you can only see the finish)
In the distance, you can see the camels coming and in the foreground all the men waiting for them. On the last race day there were less camels racing per race and only the men with the yellow vests were present to get the camels.
When the camels are not in sight yet most men sat in the sand like the guy in green.
Thank you for the nice comments on my narrative yesterday! I plan to make 2 coffee-table-photo-albums about the 3 years in Oman. One with what we have seen and done during our time here including these 2 days at the races :) And a second book with mosques only (my 30 shots subject in 2021 - https://365project.org/ingrid01/oman/2021-04 )
My 365 project will definitely help here as a reference!
My son now tells me that once done with the books I should publish them as e-books... I will do some investigation to see if that is possible.