Previous
Next
Coming in! by ingrid01
Photo 2807

Coming in!

This photo was taken 2 minutes after yesterday's photo. Here most men moved out of the way (some had already found their camel), so that I was able to zoom in and take this shot.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Just so cool, Ingrid. I just can’t get over the robot jockeys.
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise