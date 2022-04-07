Sign up
Photo 2807
Coming in!
This photo was taken 2 minutes after yesterday's photo. Here most men moved out of the way (some had already found their camel), so that I was able to zoom in and take this shot.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
race
,
camel
,
oman
,
30-shots2022
Lou Ann
ace
Just so cool, Ingrid. I just can't get over the robot jockeys.
April 7th, 2022
