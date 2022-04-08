Catch the camel...

Another 25 minutes later the next race came in. The robot jockeys do not have reins (apparently the camels just run in to the right direction, going with the group), so the camels need to be caught as soon as possible after the race.



This involves some skills and running of the helpers/handlers. I believe the men in the yellow vests are just "catchers", because I did not see them with the camels for very long.



The very first day I arrived in Oman in August 2019, a man, Zaid from my husband's office, picked me up to arrange my paperwork (residence card and drivers license). Obviously Zaid is local and he was wearing his dishdasha (the white dress).

That day happened in a blur, especially after more than 24 hr travel and a 9 hr time difference. But one of the things I noticed then, and the reason I'm writing it here is the incredible pockets the dishdashas have. Zaid had no briefcase, but out of his pockets magically appeared all he needed: two phones, pens, paperwork and even a (small) bottle of water!

The pocket with the phone of the guy almost catching the camel made me remember that first day :)