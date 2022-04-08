Previous
Catch the camel... by ingrid01
Photo 2808

Catch the camel...

Another 25 minutes later the next race came in. The robot jockeys do not have reins (apparently the camels just run in to the right direction, going with the group), so the camels need to be caught as soon as possible after the race.

This involves some skills and running of the helpers/handlers. I believe the men in the yellow vests are just "catchers", because I did not see them with the camels for very long.

The very first day I arrived in Oman in August 2019, a man, Zaid from my husband's office, picked me up to arrange my paperwork (residence card and drivers license). Obviously Zaid is local and he was wearing his dishdasha (the white dress).
That day happened in a blur, especially after more than 24 hr travel and a 9 hr time difference. But one of the things I noticed then, and the reason I'm writing it here is the incredible pockets the dishdashas have. Zaid had no briefcase, but out of his pockets magically appeared all he needed: two phones, pens, paperwork and even a (small) bottle of water!
The pocket with the phone of the guy almost catching the camel made me remember that first day :)
Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
ClearDay ace
So many cool shots! This is definitely on my list of things to do
April 8th, 2022  
ClearDay ace
And I totally agree about the dishdasha pockets - they're a marvel!!
April 8th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Another great capture of the event and a very interesting narrative to go with it. Would be interesting to see the other camel chaser running after the camel with those sandals.
April 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I imagine being a chaser is a a high risk job.
April 8th, 2022  
Pam ace
Such a great shot! I imagine the camels just want to keep on running without reigns. It must be a challenge to be a catcher. I would love some pockets like that!
April 8th, 2022  
