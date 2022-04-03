The owners...

Continuing from yesterday...

Here you see 5 guys in a car. The guy sticking out is very happy because his camel just won! This photo was taken on my second day/the last race day, so he probably won one of the Toyota pick-ups in the background.



The one sitting in the front has a walkie-talkie/remote too, so my guess is that he had another camel, especially because he doesn't look so happy.



Robot jockeys coming up tomorrow...



We are moving back to Houston, Texas. About 10 years ago we bought a house there and used it for 7 before we moved to Oman for an expat assignment (husband) just a little less than 3 years ago.

So in theory the move should be easy as we know exactly where we are moving too :) but... there is still a lot to do...