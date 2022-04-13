Previous
A winner close up by ingrid01
Whilst the boy and his family made their way to drive with the next race, I took some time to look at the camels and get some portraits (stay tuned because the portraits will come up later!)

This is a closer look at the guys coating the winner. (There was a camel-head in the background which I removed)
I posted this camel after the bottle was empty last month already (
https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-03-30 )

For the viewers just dropping in: the orange stuff is a mixture of saffron and water. They coat the camel's head and neck when he won the race so he is easy to recognize!
