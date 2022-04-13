Sign up
Photo 2813
A winner close up
Whilst the boy and his family made their way to drive with the next race, I took some time to look at the camels and get some portraits (stay tuned because the portraits will come up later!)
This is a closer look at the guys coating the winner. (There was a camel-head in the background which I removed)
I posted this camel after the bottle was empty last month already (
https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-03-30
)
For the viewers just dropping in: the orange stuff is a mixture of saffron and water. They coat the camel's head and neck when he won the race so he is easy to recognize!
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2957
photos
79
followers
76
following
770% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th March 2022 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winner
,
race
,
camel
,
saffron
,
oman
,
30-shots2022
