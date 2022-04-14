Another winner

Other guys after another race playing with the water/saffron mixture. If you look well, in the front this camel has branded too (next to the neck above the leg on the left), but only with a few marks.
My granddad always told me never to stand behind a horse because they will kick. Obviously the person behind the camel is not worried, but... several websites told me that camels can and do kick. They can even kick in 4 directions (front, back, and both sides). (#31 in this link: https://touringinmorocco.com/48-top-facts-about-camels/ )