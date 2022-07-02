Nadya

She is the reason I now really know what Drum Corps is. During her high school years, her favorite instrument was the marimba. She took it a step further to audition and play in the summer for a drum corps.



This summer she is a drum major. During my stay with the corps, I realized that drum majors do a lot more than 'waving their arms'.



Their tasks include but are not limited to the following: being the first point of contact for members, director and staff. They often carry the keys to the facilities. They eat last, frequently missing out on the best food. They go to bed last (make sure 'lights out" is respected) and get up first in order to wake up the members. When travelling they are the last to get in the busses and the first out, to put out signs where to go etc etc.



I could type a lot more, but you probably get the point that I'm a super proud mom!



