Covid kids

I am away from home to volunteer with the drum corps of which my daughter is a member. There are 150 members in age between 16 and 21.

They work super hard to get their marching show ready. However, every now and then they get a free day... Unfortunately a few days after a free day a few kids got sick and tested positive for Covid. They have been put apart. But when the whole group is doing rehearsals, they come out and watch.



A few days after these kids got tested the whole corps got tested. There were a few more members with Covid, but on July 10th they started our tour (with the positive kids traveling and sleeping separately).



The rules are strict now, but it seems to help as today (July 14th) we are in Colorado!



