Food!
Food!

I volunteered 3 weeks to help in the food-truck and therefore needed to post a picture of it too! Another volunteer took a picture of Daleth, the girl with the pink t-shirt and me in yellow.

Daleth was a colorguard, but aged out. This season she came back as staff (paid) and did a great job feeding 150+ people.

Most world class corps have big 18 wheelers. Genesis dbc not yet. But the 3 trailers they have (food truck and 2 for instruments and uniforms) it works.

The eggs were for breakfast. We normally cracked and cooked 240 eggs divided over 2 bowls.

Due to Covid we had to serve all the food. Breakfast was always slow, but there was always quite a line for lunch and dinner. However, the line (and food) was usually gone within 15 minutes.


13th July 2022

Ingrid

