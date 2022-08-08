Blue lights!

I needed a night shot for the 52Frames, preferably with some light painting.

On Wednesday afternoon my husband agreed to go with me on a small drive. But... then a big storm came in and we had to cut short our walk with the dogs and never went out.



During the smaller, different route with the dogs, I noticed this house, or rather the lights on the trees!



So yesterday evening we walked through the neighborhood. My husband with Baloo (Dino had enough after our normal walk) and I armed with tripod and camera.



I'm not sure what I think of this photo. Those lights on the trees are super bright. Funny is that I only noticed by looking at the photo, that our house is exactly the same with the dormers etc!