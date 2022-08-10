Previous
Super moon!
Super moon!

Walking back from my photo expedition in the neighborhood (I needed a night photo for the 52Frames), I spotted the moon! It was very low in the sky and big! Google told me it was the last supermoon this year.
Ingrid

