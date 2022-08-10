Sign up
Photo 2911
Super moon!
Walking back from my photo expedition in the neighborhood (I needed a night photo for the 52Frames), I spotted the moon! It was very low in the sky and big! Google told me it was the last supermoon this year.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
moon
