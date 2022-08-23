Previous
Next
Another Anole by ingrid01
Photo 2931

Another Anole

Another quick round in my backyard, in order not to fall behind... When the sun is out, there are always some anoles. Most are a little darker than this one.

Working hard on my "Mosque" photo book. The first 25 mosques are in. If I counted correctly I have 67 mosques in total, so not half way yet.

23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Mooie opname. Weet je ook welke het is ? Ik las op Wikipedia : De groep telt ongeveer 425 soorten.
Het is indedaad erg droog hier. In tijden niet zo droog geweest , er zijn wat records gesneuveld.
August 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great details on this little guy.
August 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise