Photo 2931
Another Anole
Another quick round in my backyard, in order not to fall behind... When the sun is out, there are always some anoles. Most are a little darker than this one.
Working hard on my "Mosque" photo book. The first 25 mosques are in. If I counted correctly I have 67 mosques in total, so not half way yet.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3084
photos
80
followers
76
following
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd August 2022 3:58pm
anole
Pyrrhula
Mooie opname. Weet je ook welke het is ? Ik las op Wikipedia : De groep telt ongeveer 425 soorten.
Het is indedaad erg droog hier. In tijden niet zo droog geweest , er zijn wat records gesneuveld.
August 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great details on this little guy.
August 23rd, 2022
Het is indedaad erg droog hier. In tijden niet zo droog geweest , er zijn wat records gesneuveld.