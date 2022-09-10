Sign up
Photo 2949
Alligator
To escape the boxes and dust at home Nadya and I visited Brazos Bend State Park. We found a few alligators. This one did not move at all, even the water was perfectly still!
So tagging for silence.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
alligator
,
silence
,
sep22words
