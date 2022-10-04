Happy World Animal Day!

Time is flying and although I browse almost daily through photos of the people I follow, posting daily is not happening unfortunately...



But... I remembered that today is World Animal Day. Baloo and Dino got an extra treat for the day and for posing!



The neighborhood is been decorated for fall and Halloween and I took quite some photos. Depending on how everything goes, I might move this photo and do an fall/Halloween month.



I will be travelling to the Netherlands for 10 days. I'm excited to see my son, some friends and my parents. My parents are the main reason that I am travelling. Fortunately they are doing well, but my dad had a rough time during the summer due to some medical issues.



