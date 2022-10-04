Previous
Next
Happy World Animal Day! by ingrid01
Photo 2965

Happy World Animal Day!

Time is flying and although I browse almost daily through photos of the people I follow, posting daily is not happening unfortunately...

But... I remembered that today is World Animal Day. Baloo and Dino got an extra treat for the day and for posing!

The neighborhood is been decorated for fall and Halloween and I took quite some photos. Depending on how everything goes, I might move this photo and do an fall/Halloween month.

I will be travelling to the Netherlands for 10 days. I'm excited to see my son, some friends and my parents. My parents are the main reason that I am travelling. Fortunately they are doing well, but my dad had a rough time during the summer due to some medical issues.

4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise