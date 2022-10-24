March of Nations

To kick off Red Ribbon Week (largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the US) there was the "March of Nations" or "March of Scholars" as the director said during his speech.

There are 82 countries represented (also in that speech - I didn't count) and it was fun to see Elementary School, Middle School and High School students who often didn't know each other connect.



The US, India and China had huge groups. huge. Some countries were represented by a few students.

The countries were lined up alphabetically and obviously I had to take some pictures of the Dutch group. And was happy to get some pictures of the countries before and after them.

On the top row: Morocco, Netherlands, Pakistan (I loved how much fun these girls had) and Poland

Bottom row: Mexican parents cheering their group on; all flags lined up during the speeches.