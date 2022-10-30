Previous
The 49 in the middle by ingrid01
The 49 in the middle

When living in Oman (Aug 2019 to May 2022) I took as many photos of cars with low numberplates.
A lower the number the more money and "wasta" the driver (or the family) has.

Especially my son found it really cool (and gave me the idea), so I finally put them all together. I used automate in Photoshop and did 9 pages of 49 photos (total 441). This is the middle page.
I ordered a poster from Wallgreens with all of them and am waiting to pick it up....

It was supposed to be his Christmas present last year, but we kept seeing 'new' cars, so I waited with this project until we moved and have finally put it together, just in time for this year's Christmas!
30th October 2022

Ingrid

