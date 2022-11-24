Missed sunset

This is somewhere in west Houston. We discovered it, because Yelena's friend lives really close by. I have taken more photos here already.



Yesterday, Yelena wanted to go there to see the sunset with Nadya. Yelena has her learner's permit and because Nadya is 21 she can go with her on (little) drives, but this time Nadya was out with a friend. So I said I would go with her, but she needed to repark her dad's car first.

That took ages (she is not very good at parking yet and was unlucky because there was a lot of traffic in our street so she had to wait too). Therefore we were about 10 minutes too late, but the clouds were still very cool and we had a nice walk.



I'm thankful for many many things, but most of all I'm thankful to have lived in many places and the opportunity to learn about many cultures. And of course I'm thankful to have my camera to capture some of it! Therefor I'm tagging this photo for the word of the month thankful.