Previous
Next
T-shirt quilt by ingrid01
Photo 3035

T-shirt quilt

Yesterday I finished Nadya's t-shirt quilt. After I made a t-shirt with all Yelena's school t-shirts from 1st to 7th grade (the time she went to public schools in Houston), Nadya told me she'd like one with all her band shirts. After the summer I could finally start because she is 21 now and aged out of Drum Corps.

I did the last stiches during the soccer match yesterday. I didn't have a lot of hope after it was 2-0 but the 2-2 in the last seconds of the extra time was amazing.
Then today I cheered for England... :(
Now my new favorites are Croatia and Morocco!
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise