T-shirt quilt

Yesterday I finished Nadya's t-shirt quilt. After I made a t-shirt with all Yelena's school t-shirts from 1st to 7th grade (the time she went to public schools in Houston), Nadya told me she'd like one with all her band shirts. After the summer I could finally start because she is 21 now and aged out of Drum Corps.



I did the last stiches during the soccer match yesterday. I didn't have a lot of hope after it was 2-0 but the 2-2 in the last seconds of the extra time was amazing.

Then today I cheered for England... :(

Now my new favorites are Croatia and Morocco!