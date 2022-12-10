It's beginning to look like Christmas

The 52 frames theme is shoot from below. I lay down my little camera with the screen up under the Christmas tree. Dino was checking me out

straightaway, but he didn't want to sit still.



Baloo does everything for treats, so he was a better subject. I took many photos, but getting the focus right, Baloo to look down and my self not in the picture was impossible, so it is a selfie too!