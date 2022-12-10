Sign up
Photo 3036
It's beginning to look like Christmas
The 52 frames theme is shoot from below. I lay down my little camera with the screen up under the Christmas tree. Dino was checking me out
straightaway, but he didn't want to sit still.
Baloo does everything for treats, so he was a better subject. I took many photos, but getting the focus right, Baloo to look down and my self not in the picture was impossible, so it is a selfie too!
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3198
photos
77
followers
74
following
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
10th December 2022 4:44pm
tree
dog
christmas
baloo
