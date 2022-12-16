Sign up
Photo 3043
Christmas tree globe
Today was the last (half) day at my school before the holiday. When I came home I played with my globe and our Christmas tree.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
3205
photos
77
followers
74
following
833% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
16th December 2022 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
globe
