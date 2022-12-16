Previous
Christmas tree globe by ingrid01
Photo 3043

Christmas tree globe

Today was the last (half) day at my school before the holiday. When I came home I played with my globe and our Christmas tree.
16th December 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
