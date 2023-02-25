Sign up
Photo 3071
Which bin shall I use?
We went to Galveston. I have a State Park Pass and so we went to the State Park. It was a Friday and not really beach weather, so it was very quiet. I liked all the bins behind the bbq stations :)
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
All very neat and orderly.
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice repetition. No excuse here for littering the pathway
February 25th, 2023
