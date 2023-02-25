Previous
Which bin shall I use? by ingrid01
Photo 3071

Which bin shall I use?

We went to Galveston. I have a State Park Pass and so we went to the State Park. It was a Friday and not really beach weather, so it was very quiet. I liked all the bins behind the bbq stations :)
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Ingrid

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
All very neat and orderly.
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice repetition. No excuse here for littering the pathway
February 25th, 2023  
