The sea! by ingrid01
The sea!

We went to Galveston. It's about 1.5 hours drive. It was very misty, but I still really enjoyed walking with my feet in the water.
Living only 10 minutes drive from the beach in Oman is probably one of the things I miss most.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
It doesn’t look very inviting but guess that it was not too bad if your feet were in the water.
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
It does look a bit chilly, but I love walking on a beach whatever the weather.
February 25th, 2023  
