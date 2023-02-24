Sign up
Photo 3070
The sea!
We went to Galveston. It's about 1.5 hours drive. It was very misty, but I still really enjoyed walking with my feet in the water.
Living only 10 minutes drive from the beach in Oman is probably one of the things I miss most.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3233
photos
76
followers
73
following
841% complete
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
24th February 2023 12:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It doesn’t look very inviting but guess that it was not too bad if your feet were in the water.
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
It does look a bit chilly, but I love walking on a beach whatever the weather.
February 25th, 2023
