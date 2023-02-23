Sign up
Photo 3069
Terry Hershey Park
This is behind at the end of our street and we walk the dogs there every day!
The cables on the left tell you that we are still in Houston...
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
22nd February 2023 5:21pm
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
for2023
