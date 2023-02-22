Previous
Next
Not a new leaf by ingrid01
Photo 3068

Not a new leaf

But I thought it would look great in B&W and it did!
Also taken last Sunday in the State Park we visited.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, it does look great in b/w! I like the twiggy stem leading us to the leaf as well! Fav
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise