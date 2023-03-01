Previous
First yellow by ingrid01
Photo 3075

First yellow

When walking the dogs in the evening I took some of these little flowers home. The grass in the park is full of them, so I do not feel guilty at all.
As it was dark, I took this photo with a yellow foam background in my lightbox.
When searching what the name of the flower Google told me the following: Ornithogalum umbellatum, the garden star-of-Bethlehem, grass lily, nap-at-noon, or eleven-o'clock lady, a species of the genus Ornithogalum, is a perennial bulbous flowering plant in the asparagus family.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
