Photo 3076
A green anole
When I came home yesterday there was a beautiful brown anole on the wall. However, by the way I got my camera it was gone.
Luckily I found this one happy to pose for me! And it worked a lot better because I can use it for my rainbow green!
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
green
lizard
anole
rainbow2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great little creatures blending in.
March 2nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Cool find, they can change from brown to green and back to brown depending on what they are on or around.
March 2nd, 2023
