Photo 3077
Cables...
These cables run behind our house. I believe the give us electricity and a few years back also internet. Now the internet comes through the ground.
The sky was totally blue today, perfect for rainbow blue and I thought these cables looked interesting...
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
3241
photos
76
followers
73
following
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3072
3073
3074
3075
113
3076
114
3077
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd March 2023 3:58pm
Tags
blue
,
cables
,
rainbow2023
Heather
ace
I like your composition, Ingrid. The twirling of the thinner cable adds real interest, and both cables look super against the blue! Fav
March 3rd, 2023
