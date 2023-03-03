Previous
Cables... by ingrid01
Photo 3077

Cables...

These cables run behind our house. I believe the give us electricity and a few years back also internet. Now the internet comes through the ground.

The sky was totally blue today, perfect for rainbow blue and I thought these cables looked interesting...
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Photo Details

Heather ace
I like your composition, Ingrid. The twirling of the thinner cable adds real interest, and both cables look super against the blue! Fav
March 3rd, 2023  
