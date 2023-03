Purple...

Quite a bit of photoshop involved, but it is purple.

The 52 Frames challenge is macro this week. With an extra challenge of focus stacking. This photo has been stacked (out of 6 images) and when I was in photoshop anyway, I cut it out and made the light cerise/pink flowers purple. Then the background was strange, so I played with that and in the end I played with the colors in lightroom. I liked this dark version.