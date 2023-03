Small red rose

I worked until lunch today and when I left, I found this little red rose on the playground. They do not grow next to the playground, but in an other area. A kid must have snapped it off and maybe lost this little treasure.

They are not allowed to get the roses for various reasons, so I took it. At home I put it on a red piece of fabric and took some pictures. I hadn't a lot of time, so it is not the best picture