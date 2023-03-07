Previous
Texas Paintbrush by ingrid01
Texas Paintbrush

This is a wild flower, but somebody must have taken it because I found it cut of in the park. It slowly is drying out and I have put the seeds in my front yard. Fingers crossed some more will grow because I think they are beautiful!
