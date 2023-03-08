Sign up
Photo 3082
Mini flower and insect!
Not a lot of yellow flowers close by except... some really tiny ones in the grass. They are not bigger than the top of a pin.
I was surprised to see that they have flowers in them and the bonus here was the insect.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3246
photos
76
followers
73
following
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th March 2023 5:32pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
rainbow2023
