Cleaning #1 by ingrid01
Cleaning #1

Yelena told me I needed to buy ladybugs because they keep the milkweed clean from aphids and won't disturb the eggs or caterpillars.

But... I found a big one already on there! Nature is taking care of itself.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Susan Wakely ace
Clever bugs.
April 10th, 2023  
