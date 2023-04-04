Sign up
Photo 3109
Cleaning #1
Yelena told me I needed to buy ladybugs because they keep the milkweed clean from aphids and won't disturb the eggs or caterpillars.
But... I found a big one already on there! Nature is taking care of itself.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th April 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beetle
,
ladybug
,
ladybird
,
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever bugs.
April 10th, 2023
