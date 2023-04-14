Sign up
Photo 3119
Growing...
The caterpillar is growing. Now you can already see its yellow, black and white.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
caterpillar
milkweed
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
So much bigger than those tiny flecks.
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
Sure doing well
April 15th, 2023
