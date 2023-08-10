Last first day of school!

Last Saturday we bought this car! A Toyota FJ was Yelena's dream car, but they are not cheap... We were casually looking for an additional car when my husband drove by the Toyota dealer and saw this beauty. Some hours later it was ours!



The timing was perfect as later on that week it was confirmed that I will be working every day as a long-term sub. Now it isn't necessary to ride my bicycle or catch rides.



Obviously Yelena is very happy and driving it now. She says driving this car is a joy!



This was taken on her last first day of school. She started Thursday and as with all photos of her I need to ask for permission to post, so posting slightly late.