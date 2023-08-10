Previous
Next
Last first day of school! by ingrid01
Photo 3177

Last first day of school!

Last Saturday we bought this car! A Toyota FJ was Yelena's dream car, but they are not cheap... We were casually looking for an additional car when my husband drove by the Toyota dealer and saw this beauty. Some hours later it was ours!

The timing was perfect as later on that week it was confirmed that I will be working every day as a long-term sub. Now it isn't necessary to ride my bicycle or catch rides.

Obviously Yelena is very happy and driving it now. She says driving this car is a joy!

This was taken on her last first day of school. She started Thursday and as with all photos of her I need to ask for permission to post, so posting slightly late.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great shot! She looks very happy about it!
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise