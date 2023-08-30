Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3192
Cadillac Ranch #1
From our home in Houston to here is approximately a 9 hour drive, but when you tow a U-Haul it is definitely longer.
However, we had dinner and were still in time for a little photoshoot during sunset!
I think it is a very cool place. It is just a pity that people do not seem to manage to throw there empty spray can bottles in the trash cans provided.
For more info on the place I liked wikipedia best:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cadillac_Ranch
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3365
photos
74
followers
71
following
875% complete
View this month »
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
26th August 2023 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
texas
,
art
,
cadillac
,
cadillac ranch
Dawn
ace
Now that’s very different
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close