Cadillac Ranch #3

From our home in Houston to here is approximately a 9 hour drive, but when you tow a U-Haul it is definitely longer.

However, we had dinner and were still in time for a little photoshoot during sunset!

I think it is a very cool place. It is just a pity that people do not seem to manage to throw there empty spray can bottles in the trash cans provided.

For more info on the place I liked wikipedia best: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cadillac_Ranch
Ingrid

